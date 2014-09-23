UPDATE 1--ECB rate-hike talk sends short-dated bond yields to five-week highs
* ECB's Nowotny raises prospect of rate rise before end of QE
GENEVA, Sept 23 World trade in goods will grow by 3.1 percent this year, much less than the 4.7 percent forecast in April this year, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.
The WTO said it cut the forecast due to weak economic growth and muted import demand in first half of 2014. It added trade growth in 2015 was likely to be 4.0 percent, rather than the 5.3 percent expected in its previous forecast. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
ANKARA, March 17 Turkey's economic growth will accelerate to 5 percent or more in 2018 and will hit its 4.4 percent target this year, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
LONDON, March 17 Euro zone money markets on Friday showed around an 80 percent chance that the European Central Bank could lift its deposit rate at its December meeting, up from 60 percent a week ago.