* Monday's euro zone March flash inflation seen falling to
0.6 pct
* ECB Governing Council meets on Thursday
* U.S. March non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate due Friday
* Bank of Japan's Q1 tankan report due Monday
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, March 30 The European Central Bank's
dilemma over barely rising prices seems likely to dominate a
week starting with a euro zone inflation estimate and ending
with U.S. jobs figures, the monetary policy driver on the other
side of the Atlantic.
After more than a month of East-West tensions centred on
Russia's annexation of Crimea, U.S. President Barack Obama and
Russia's Vladimir Putin finally spoke to each other on Friday,
suggesting a possible diplomatic path out of crisis.
With geopolitical issues calmer, even if not resolved, the
financial markets are more likely to be guided more by global
economic data and central bank deliberations.
The ECB's Governing Council meets on Thursday and, although
the vast majority of economists expect it to hold interest rates
, it is wrestling with a response to inflation
persistently below its target of below but close to 2 percent.
The first estimate of euro zone inflation for March will be
published on Monday.
Initial figures from Germany showed EU harmonised inflation
easing by slightly more than forecast to 0.9 percent
year-on-year, while in Spain consumer prices fell at their
steepest annual pace in almost four-and-a-half years.
That could push the level for the euro zone as a whole even
below the 0.6 percent consensus from February's 0.7 percent. The
figure is set to be the lowest since November 2009.
It will also be a sixth straight month of inflation in the
ECB's "danger zone" of below 1 percent, although the bank can
point to energy and food prices as the culprits. A far later
Easter this year should also lead to a rebound in April.
The ECB left interest rates on hold and took no new measures
to bolster the fragile recovery at its last monthly meeting. Its
president, Mario Draghi, suggested then that the bank would
either do nothing or take bold action should the outlook
deteriorate.
That could include buying loans and other assets from banks,
something Germany's Bundesbank, a long-time critic of
quantitative easing (QE), accepted last week as a viable option.
For now, most economists believe the ECB will maintain its
current course.
"I don't think there'll be enough for the ECB to deliver
something next week. We do see this happening in June, when
there will have been a cleaner May inflation figure and new ECB
staff forecasts," said Guillaume Menuet, economist at Citi.
'CLEANER' U.S. JOBS NUMBERS
Federal Reserve policy comes back into focus on Friday with
U.S. March non-farm payroll and unemployment data - the key
determinant of the pace at which the U.S. central bank cuts its
bond buying programme.
U.S. job creation slowed sharply in December and January,
turning in its weakest performance in three years, but extreme
winter weather played a key role.
February brought an encouraging 175,000 posts even as
freezing temperatures held sway.
Economists on average believe around 200,000 more Americans
joined the workforce in March, though the number is among the
most difficult of numbers to forecast, with the U.S. economy on
average creating and destroying around 8 million jobs per month.
"It will be cleaner than anything we've seen since the start
of winter... So if it is bad, it would have a bigger impact,"
said ING chief international economist Rob Carnell.
Still, many believe the Fed will not easily change course.
It has cut its monthly bond purchases by $10 billion at each of
its last three meetings, and a similar reduction is expected
when officials next meet on April 29-30.
"There's a high hurdle to changing the pace of the taper. It
would need a reading of below 100,000 to change the course,"
Aichi Amemiya of Nomura Securities.
The unemployment rate, a slightly more predictable and less
volatile indicator, is seen dropping to 6.6 percent from 6.7
percent in February.
JAPAN SALES TAX HIKE
In Japan, the start of April on Tuesday local time will
bring a rise of national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent.
Economists will be trying to assess its impact from the
March purchasing manager index, February factory output and
housing starts on Monday, with slowing growth as late demand
ahead of the tax hike has peaked.
Tuesday's much-watched tankan report from the Bank of Japan
will most probably show an improvement in business sentiment for
a fifth straight quarter in the three months to March, although
a dip is seen for the April-June period.
In China, more comprehensive and final purchasing manager
indices for manufacturing and services are expected to confirm
the view that the world's second largest economy is facing a
slowdown.
A preliminary PMI survey last week by HSBC and Markit
Economics showed that factory sector activity hit an eight-month
low. The official PMI is seen ticking up
slightly for the first time since November.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang last week said Beijing was ready
to support the cooling economy, with some economists now
believing the country's official growth target of 7.5 percent
this year is too ambitious after a week first quarter.
(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo, Jason
Lange in Washington; Editing by John Stonestreet)