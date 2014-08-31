By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS Aug 31 The European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday is the prime event for markets seeking
clarity on the bank's response to a stalled recovery,
disappearing inflation and the sluggish pace of reform in the
euro zone.
Inflation in the 9.6 trillion euro economy dropped to a
fresh five year low of 0.3 percent in August and as the months
fly by, the bloc's cushion against Japan-style deflation is
getting smaller and smaller.
Increased geopolitical risks from the intensifying conflict
in Ukraine forced Europe to impose sanctions on its third
biggest trade partner Russia, a move which dented the faltering
economic rebound even further.
"Pressure for the ECB to do more has returned, not only
because of weak output/inflation data, but mostly following
(ECB's President Mario) Draghi's speech in Jackson Hole," said
Frederik Ducrozet, senior euro zone economist at Credit
Agricole.
Draghi struck a new, for some a groundbreaking, tone trying
to cajole European governments into agreeing a common approach
to reforming their economies - a drive he sees as necessary to
allow the stagnant euro zone to grow with verve.
He will have a hard time selling his message. Countries like
the euro zone's second and third largest economies France and
Italy are not growing and lag behind significantly with reforms.
So the ECB may have to reach deeper into its policy toolbox,
with some analysts even betting on an interest rate cut at the
bank's meeting on Thursday.
"We expect the ECB to cut all key interest rates by a
further 10 basis points, thereby delivering a larger negative
deposit rate (-0.20 pct) as well as a refi rate even closer to
zero (0.05 pct)," Nomura wrote in its global market research.
Beyond the euro zone, the week is packed with monetary
policy meetings, with Sweden's Riksbank, the Bank of Canada, the
Bank of Japan and the Bank of England all taking the stage. The
latter will be closely watched as investors seek guidance on the
timing of an expected tightening.
Although no policy action from the Bank of England is
foreseen on Thursday, it is still expected to be the first major
central bank to lift interest rates when it makes a move early
next year, just ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
A string of data about the health of manufacturing in the
euro zone countries and Britain will shed fresh light on how
European businesses feel about their prospects amid the
deepening crisis in Ukraine.
In North America, the calendar will be dominated by Friday's
U.S. jobs report for August, after the Fed suggested in its last
minutes that the recent good economic news makes it more
inclined to raise interest rates sooner.
Markets see a U.S. rate hike coming in spring 2015.
In China, the PMI reading for August is likely to print
lower as the property slowdown weighs, reinforcing expectations
that further policy steps may be needed to keep economic growth
on track.
Beijing will seek to implement much needed reforms to
unleash fresh growth drivers and put the world's second-largest
economy on a more sustainable footing over time.
The government has pledged to keep policy support "targeted"
by boosting investment in bottleneck areas. The chances of
imminent cuts in interest rates and bank reserve ratios for all
banks look slim.
The Bank of Japan was expected to stay put this week despite
household spending falling much more than expected and weak
factory output in July.
Analysts said the country was, for now, in no mood to expand
monetary stimulus. However, such data undermines the BOJ's rosy
economic forecasts and will keep it under pressure to act if the
economy fails to gather momentum.
THE ECB CONUNDRUM
The question most ECB watchers are now asking is when, not
if, the Frankfurt-based bank will embark on quantitative easing
-- the printing of money to buy government bonds which is now
the markets' base scenario.
Even though central banks in the United States, Japan and
Britain among others embarked on such a course several years
ago, the ECB has been reluctant to follow suit. This is partly
due to strong resistance from German central bankers and
policymakers and the perceived complexity of buying state debt
in a multi-national bloc.
However, a number of economists deciphered Draghi's tone at
Jackson Hole as signalling that deflationary risks had risen
enough to merit further policy easing, following a rate cut in
June combined with measures to flood banks with more cheap
money.
The euro zone recovery stalled in the second quarter and the
outlook looks poor, even with the bloc's powerhouse Germany
expected to return to growth in the three months to September.
"We tend to see the first bond purchases next year. We do
not expect the ECB Council to act next Thursday, because it
wants to wait for the targeted longer-term refinancing
operations (TLTROs) to take effect," Commerzbank wrote in its
Week in Focus research.
