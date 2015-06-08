(Updates and repeats Sunday's story)
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, June 7 Economic indicators are this week
expected to show signs of continued, if modest, progress in much
of the world -- all of which could be blown off course if the
standoff between Greece and its lenders leads to a rupture in
the euro zone.
The currency bloc has been a millstone around the neck of
the world economy since the financial crisis began and the
ongoing drama surrounding Greece and its ability to repay its
debts has added to that burden.
The Greek crisis figured prominently in initial talks among
leaders at a G7 summit that began on Sunday in Germany. Athens
delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund on
Friday, branding as "absurd" the terms of a proposed aid deal
from lenders.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker voiced
exasperation with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, reaffirming a
so-called "Grexit" was not being considered, but stressing he
could not "pull a rabbit out of a hat" to prevent it if Greece
made no effort to reform its public finances.
"Greece's continued resistance to its creditors' demands on
key sticking points like pensions, coupled with the missing of
Friday's IMF payment, suggests that the risks of a Greek euro
exit are still climbing," said Jonathan Loynes, chief European
economist at Capital Economics.
Other issues on the agenda at the G7 summit in Bavaria are
global growth, climate change and the ongoing sanctions against
Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
After positive job data from the U.S. on Friday focus this
week will be on the European countries releasing industrial
production numbers -- largely expected to show accelerating
output -- and revised GDP numbers which are likely to confirm
euro zone economic growth was subdued at the start of the year.
"However, forward-looking indicators, such as real narrow
money, suggest a sharp acceleration in industrial production
growth in the next 12 months," economists at Credit Suisse wrote
in a note to clients.
On Monday, first quarter GDP numbers out of Japan are
expected to be revised up from initial projections, helped by a
pickup in capital spending.
"Growth data for January-March will likely confirm a view
that the economy is gradually recovering, but the data will not
be something to be happy about," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief
economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"There is a risk that the economy over April-June will not
be good, especially for private consumption."
Japan has finally escaped from nearly two decades of
deflation -- although is yet to see any meaningful price rises
-- and central banks around the world have fretted that after
oil prices tumbled their economies might also post negative
inflation for a prolonged period.
That has lead to ultra-loose monetary policy for far longer
than anyone would have predicted and oil group OPEC stuck by its
policy of unconstrained oil output for another six months on
Friday, setting aside warnings of a second lurch lower in prices
as some members such as Iran look to ramp up exports.
The central banks of Chile, New Zealand, Peru, South Korea
and Thailand are all meeting this week but Reuters polls suggest
there won't be any action as they wait to see just when the U.S.
Federal Reserve finally pull the trigger and raise interest
rates.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney makes his annual
Mansion House speech on Wednesday but fears of a protracted
period of low British inflation have been superseded by concerns
about the effect of sterling's recent rise on growth.
It was his Mansion House speech a year ago when Carney
warned interest rates could rise sooner than markets thought.
China, once pegged as a possible saviour of the global
economy, will unveil industrial output and retail sales data on
Thursday that will probably show Asia's tiger was still only
purring in May.
Gloomy business surveys out of China last week had already
fuelled anticipation Beijing would have to roll out more
aggressive policy measures and any further signs of a slowdown
will add to those expectations.
In India, where growth outpaced China for a second quarter
between January and March, figures on Friday are likely to
suggest industrial production growth waned in April.
The Reserve Bank of India has chopped interest rates three
times this year to buoy growth but won't cut again until the
fourth quarter as it waits to see how the monsoon season affects
food prices, a Reuters poll said last week.
Annual monsoon rains arrived at the Kerala coast in southern
India on Friday, five days later than expected. On June 2, India
scaled down this year's rainfall forecast, raising fears of the
first drought in six years.
There is little market-moving data coming from the United
States this week, although retail sales are likely to show a
strong pick up in May with a surge in auto sales after
households cut back on purchases of big-ticket items in April.
The world's biggest economy contracted in the first three
months of the year as it collapsed under the weight of unusually
heavy snowfalls but numbers on Friday showed job growth
accelerated sharply in May and wages picked up.
Those signs of momentum in the economy could put a September
interest rate hike from the Fed back on the table.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)