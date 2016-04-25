(Repeats Friday's story without changes)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, April 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve is set
to join the ECB in holding policy steady when it meets in the
coming week against a calmer market backdrop, while big
economies report on how they fared in what was a volatile first
quarter.
But the push for yet more stimulus could resume in Tokyo,
where sources suggest the Bank of Japan may loosen already
ultra-loose monetary conditions.
The Fed, which lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate
in December for the first time in nearly a decade, meets on
Wednesday, the day before Washington publishes its first
estimate of first-quarter economic growth.
With the U.S. economy constrained by a strong dollar, weak
global demand and lower -- albeit slightly recovering -- oil
prices, gross domestic product growth estimates for January to
March are as low as a 0.2 percent annualised rate.
That context has framed policymaker forecasts for only two
more rate hikes this year and labour market strength -- in the
form of a 43-year low in unemployment benefits -- is unlikely to
move the Fed away from a path of gradual raising.
The key question is whether Wednesday's statement will give
any indications that a June hike is being seriously considered.
In a Reuters poll published on Friday, economists held firm
to expectations for a rise then and another by the end of this
year.
"Will the Fed deliver the hoped-for hint? One should not
expect a signal that is as clear as that given before the
lift-off meeting in December," Commerzbank economists wrote in a
note.
"At most, we expect it to "tighten" the statement somewhat,
to prevent the markets writing off any further rate move."
With a first readout of euro zone GDP on Friday also
expected to show no better than modest growth, European Central
Bank president Mario Draghi issued his own version of
steady-as-she-goes on Thursday.
That was diluted somewhat, however, as he was forced to
robustly defend its cheap money policy against sharp criticism
from Germany's top politicians.
But his message after the bank's governing council held key
rates was clear: the medicine was working, the economic recovery
was continuing and stubbornly low inflation would pick up
eventually.
That theory will be also tested on Monday by Germany's
influential Ifo business sentiment index.
EASING IN JAPAN?
The BoJ also reviews policy and sources told Reuters there
is a possibility it may ease further, with gloomy data and
another severe earthquake threatening policymakers' view that a
moderate economic recovery will accelerate inflation.
If it does act, increased asset purchases may be more likely
than a second interest rate cut in four months, moving the
world's third-largest economy towards firing both monetary and
fiscal barrels.
"Whilst the risk of a Fed move next week is very low, the
same cannot be said for the BoJ decision Thursday," said
Investec economist Ryan Djajasaputra.
"Our current expectation is that the BoJ will ease policy
again later this year, but the risk is it could move earlier
than expected."
Other central banks due to consider rate changes in coming
days include Brazil, Russia, Hungary and New Zealand. Only in
Hungary is a small easing the consensus expectation.
The Bank of England has made it clear it will keep rates on
hold until well after the referendum on European Union
membership, and it too will get an update on the health of the
economy when the United Kingdom becomes the first G7 member this
year to report GDP figures on Thursday.
The bank has said the economy is suffering from uncertainty
about the outcome of the June 23 vote, as well as headwinds from
struggles in many emerging markets.
Signs of weakness have appeared among consumers, who, buoyed
by record employment, near-zero inflation and rising wages, have
driven the economy over the past three years, but spent 1.3
percent less on the high street in March than a month earlier.
