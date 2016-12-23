INTERVIEW-Gazprom says Poland transit deal delay endangers gas exports to EU
* Gazprom's Medvedev: old partners to remain in Nord Stream 2
LONDON Dec 23 Reuters will not be publishing our weekly story on the outlook for the global economy for next two weeks. It will return on Jan. 6, 2017.
For our 2017 economic outlook, please see Dec. 16 story slugged GLOBAL-ECONOMY/YEARAHEAD (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Gazprom's Medvedev: old partners to remain in Nord Stream 2
* Shares rise 7 percent, hitting three week high and triggering automatic suspension from trading Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 25 The dollar tumbled to a seven-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on worries that U.S. President Donald Trump was focusing too much on protectionism and isolationism, and not enough on pro-growth policies.