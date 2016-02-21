(Repeats story first moved on Friday)
* U.S. PMI, consumer confidence data due
* Europe's focus on PMI, Ifo, M3
* China's weak trade data fuel growth concerns
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 Worries about a global
slowdown will keep investors focused on early indicators of
stress, looking for signs that resilient domestic demand in
Europe and the United States can sustain growth in spite of
emerging markets struggles.
Surveys on manufacturing and consumer sentiment on both
sides of the Atlantic will offer clues about how much the strain
of weak trade, investment and wage growth are spilling into
advanced economies.
The euro area and the United States had both been expected
to weather the global dip relatively unharmed, but the OECD
poured cold water on those hopes when it slashed its GDP
forecasts for nearly all the major economies. Germany, Canada
and the United States saw some of the biggest cuts.
The European Central Bank also pointed to fresh growth
risks, but it argued that most of them came from outside the
euro zone. The domestic recovery was progressing as expected,
supported by growing consumption, the bank said.
"So far, the data by and large point to resilience," UBS
said in a note to clients. "However, we noticed a weakening of
some of the most sensitive indicators in January."
"The earliest signs of weakness will likely emerge in
confidence indicators of the highly export-orientated
industrial/manufacturing sectors, above all in the manufacturing
PMIs and the German Ifo index," UBS said, referring to reports
due early in the week.
Fresh lending and money supply figures, another set of early
indicators of trouble, are also due. Investors will want to know
if last month's poor figures were one-offs or signs of trouble
brewing.
U.S. CONFIDENCE
U.S. consumer confidence data due on Tuesday is expected to
show a slight dip, but durable goods orders are expected to show
an increase and a PMI report due on Monday is expected to
indicate manufacturing remains resilient.
"Despite the macro data doing well, pessimists often try to
convince me that we are on the road to a full-blown credit
crisis, which will push the economy into a recession," Deutsche
Bank economist Torsten Sløk said about the United States.
"But if this is true, why did the data for January show an
acceleration in consumer spending, a decline in the unemployment
rate, an acceleration in wage inflation, and an increase in
consumer confidence?"
The minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting were far
from pessimistic, and San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said the economy was "looking pretty good", arguing for gradual
rate hikes.
The biggest risk to the recovery is the financial market
turmoil. That appears to have abated in recent days, but it
carries the risk of tighter lending that could drag on growth.
"While a decline in energy prices can be considered as akin
to monetary stimulus or a tax cut, this time around price
declines have been so large that markets have begun discounting
higher default risks for banks, resulting in sovereign CDS
spreads to widen as well," SEB economist Lauri Halikka said.
"Given also increased uncertainty regarding the global
economic outlook, capital outflows from China and tighter
financial conditions, bank lending, investment and consumption
may all weaken," it added.
China reported another set of dismal trade figures,
indicating that its economy continued to slow. That raised
expectations of further government measures and revived talk
that another yuan devaluation may come.
Chinese exports fell by 11.2 percent in January from a year
earlier, their seventh straight month of decline. Imports
tumbled 18.8 percent for the 15th month of decline. Both were
far worse than expected.
But capital outflows are even more worrying. They suggest
Chinese authorities may need to step in to arrest the exodus, a
move that could have reverberate throughout Europe and the
United States.
"China's central bank is losing forex reserves at an
alarming pace," Commerzbank economist Ulrich Leuchtmann said.
Although the government has implemented a set of measures,
they may not be enough to slow the outflow.
"If this mix of measures does not work out, the government
will soon face a tough decision: It will either have to let the
yuan depreciate sharply or impose explicit restrictions on
capital flows," Leuchtmann said. "China's exchange rate policy
will thus keep markets on edge."
