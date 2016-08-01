(Repeats story first published on Friday with no changes to
text)
By William Schomberg
LONDON, July 29 The Bank of England (BoE) must
decide over the coming week how much trouble Britain's economy
is in following the shock vote to leave the European Union, and
how much firepower it can throw at the problem.
After the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday disappointed
expectations of a major new stimulus drive, the BoE could even
add to the Brexit uncertainty in Britain if it simply shaves its
already record-low interest rates, some economists say.
A Reuters poll of economists published on July 26 predicted
the British central bank would cut its benchmark Bank Rate to
0.25 percent from 0.50 percent on Aug. 4, but most said it would
not revive its massive bond-buying programme for now.
Adam Posen, a former BoE rate setter, urged the BoE to cut
rates to zero - despite Governor Mark Carney's concerns that
such a move could hurt banks - and also send a clear signal that
further bold action is on the way.
"It's not clear that the Bank of England carefully
calibrating its response and communicating the message that they
are worried about an uptick in inflation would do anything to
stabilise the situation," Posen said. "It probably would be
counterproductive."
The bank might take interim measures to help the economy,
such as more encouragement for bank lending, while it waits for
clearer signs of the extent of the Brexit hit to the economy.
Until now, it has not had to contemplate the kind of radical
decisions taken by the BoJ and the European Central Bank (ECB),
both of which have cut interest rates below zero as they try to
spark their economies into life.
Britain has been among the fastest-growing of rich economies
for much of the last three years.
But the June 23 referendum decision to leave the EU has left
it at risk of a recession in the short term and years of
morale-draining uncertainty as the country tries to hammer out a
new trade deal with the bloc.
Carney said a week after the referendum that he thought the
Bank would pump more stimulus into the economy over the summer.
But the BoE then wrong-footed investors when it kept rates on
hold in July, adding to pressure for action in August.
The BoE still has no official data to assess how hard Brexit
has hit the economy although surveys, which are sometimes less
reliable, have shown a sharp fall in consumer confidence and
suggested a weakening of activity across significant areas of
the economy.
One rate-setter, Kristin Forbes, has said the BoE should
"keep calm and carry on" until there is a clearer picture. But
fellow BoE rate-cut sceptic, Martin Weale, has sounded much more
gloomy about outlook after the referendum.
MORE WEAKNESS EXPECTED
Over the coming week, there are likely to be new signs of
weakness in British manufacturing, construction and services in
reports due out between Monday and Wednesday.
In the euro zone also, similar purchasing manager indexes
are likely to show France's economy in the doldrums, according
to economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll, adding to the case
for more stimulus by the ECB, possibly as soon as September.
By contrast, the U.S. economy has shown signs of strength,
despite weaker-than-expected preliminary growth figures for the
second quarter, and closely watched labour market data, due on
Friday, is expected to show sturdy job creation.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled it might raise
interest rates for only the second time since before the
financial crisis later this year.
For many of the world's other rich countries, the search for
stimulus is turning to governments rather than central banks.
Japan's government has promised a $272 billion economic
stimulus spending package and Britain's new finance minister
Philip Hammond has said he might deliver a fiscal boost at the
end of the year once the scale of the Brexit slowdown is
clearer.
The Group of 20 leading economies discussed ways to use
public spending to boost growth at a July 23-24 meeting China.
Economists at Citi pointed to figures from the International
Monetary Fund showing rich countries were on course to loosen
fiscal policy this year for the first time since 2010.
But the Citi economists also said they expected only a slow
shift towards more active government support for growth by
cutting taxes or higher spending, possibly funded by newly
created money from central banks which would not be repaid, a
concept known as helicopter money.
"Thus far, policymakers all over the world have mostly
looked the helicopter money gift horse in the mouth," they wrote
in a report published on July 27. "We hope that in the not too
distant future they will opt to get into the saddle instead."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)