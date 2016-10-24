(Repeats from Friday without changes)
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON Oct 21 Third-quarter growth figures from
the United States and Britain will be scrutinised by financial
markets in the week, and a business survey will provide the
first evidence on how the euro zone has fared going into the
fourth quarter.
Disappointing growth in the world's largest economy might
make it less likely the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates in December. Markets now put the chances the Fed will act
at about 70 percent.
"A number in the 2.5 percent range seems reasonable to
expect, and that would likely be good enough for the Fed even if
it's only the first decent quarter for growth in the past four
quarters and ahead of the frequent Q1 growth disappointments,"
said Derek Holt at Scotiabank.
Stubbornly weak inflation has so far stayed the Fed's hand
after it nudged rates up late last year. Policymakers have
repeatedly said they want more concrete evidence of a turnaround
before pulling the trigger again.
Several Fed policymakers are due to speak early in the week,
before the blackout period preceding the Nov. 2 meeting. But
they would have to be unusually hawkish to swing expectations
towards a rate increase hike next month, which comes just before
the Presidential election.
On Thursday, Britain publishes the first full quarter of
economic growth data since the country voted to leave the
European Union at the end of June. Soon after the referendum,
most economists predicted the country would fall into a shallow
recession.
Since then, official data and private surveys have all shown
the economy has proved resilient so far. However, suspicion that
Prime Minister Theresa May is leaning towards a "hard Brexit" -
giving up trying to remain in the EU's single market in order to
impose controls on immigration - could rekindle those fears.
Brexit proceedings have yet to begin, so there are few clues
as to what path they will take. However, all but one of 27
economists polled by Reuters recently said they expected the EU
to take a hard or very hard line with Britain.
"I say very firmly, (if) Mrs May wants a hard Brexit, the
negotiations will be hard," French President Francois Hollande
said at an EU summit on Thursday.
The overall outlook for growth remains significantly weaker
than it was before the referendum. Figures on Thursday are
likely to show Britain's economy expanded 0.3 percent last
quarter, less than half the second quarter's 0.7 percent rate.
"The flash estimate of Q3 GDP data will be scrutinised in
the UK, with markets looking for evidence of any initial Brexit
impact," said Madhur Jha at Standard Chartered.
"While real economy indicators have yet to show any material
slowdown, sentiment indicators suggest weaker growth over the
coming quarters."
Sterling has fallen about 18 percent against the
dollar to multi-decade lows since the referendum. That should
help exporters, but it also means inflation is likely to rise
sharply, muddying the monetary policy outlook.
Concern about inflation has split economists' views on
interest rates. A slim majority in a Reuters poll thinks the
Bank of England will trim the Bank Rate by another 15 basis
points, dropping it to a record low of 0.1 percent.
"The economy is clearly not out of the woods yet. There is
probably still a decent chance of a cut in Bank Rate to 0.10
percent, perhaps as soon as November," said Ruth Gregory at
Capital Economics.
Despite years of ultra-loose monetary policy, the European
Central Bank has so far failed to raise inflation in the euro
zone anywhere near its target, just below 2 percent. It was just
0.4 percent in September.
The ECB kept interest rates at historic lows on Thursday.
Its president, Mario Draghi, gave few hints about what measures
the Bank might take later this year to ensure its asset-buying
programme continued smoothly.
A Reuters poll before the meeting had predicted no move but
said the ECB would tweak its asset purchases, announcing an
extension by year-end.
Draghi said the ECB was committed to pursuing substantial
asset purchases to fuel growth and inflation. A preliminary
Purchasing Managers' Index from IHS Markit due on Monday will
indicate how the euro zone economy is performing this month.
It is expected to show growth accelerated, but forecasters
may focus on a sub-index that has shown companies have cut
prices for most of the past five years.
"December's Governing Council meeting will be key. And in
the run-up to this, data on activity, price pressures and credit
flows will form essential inputs to the GC's decision," wrote
economists at Investec.
Central banks in Norway, Russia and Sweden also announce
policy decisions this week. None is expected to move.
