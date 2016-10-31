(Repeats without changes from Friday.)
By Ross Finley
LONDON, Oct 28 Several of the world's top
central banks will meet in the coming week, but only one, the
U.S. Federal Reserve, is set to start a final countdown on the
second most anticipated event of the year after the Presidential
Election.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and the rest of the Fed's
policy-setters appear to have left themselves the December
meeting to deliver a rate rise in 2016, with hardly anyone
expecting a move only a week before the Nov. 8 election.
If the Fed does go ahead the following month, as most in
financial markets and analysts polled by Reuters now expect, it
will have been a full year since the last increase and three
short of the number of moves the Fed had anticipated back then.
Apart from a surprise outcome in an election where nearly
every poll puts Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton
several percentage points ahead of Republican Donald Trump, the
conditions to justify a long-awaited rate rise are lining up.
Growth bounced back to an annualized 2.9 percent in the
third quarter, at the high end of expectations, driven by
inventory investment and a rebound in exports.
Crucially, nascent signs of inflation pressure - the missing
ingredient up until now - are rattling sovereign bond markets
around the globe, suggesting that few people are clinging to
hope that the Fed will delay once more.
The Federal Open Market Committee, which already had three
members voting for a rate rise at the September meeting, is
expected to make clear in its statement that it has taken note
of these improvements, however subtly.
"With market expectations for a December hike running higher
this year compared with the same time last year, the Fed need
not be as explicit in its message of intent at this meeting
compared with the October statement in 2015 ahead of lift-off,"
economists at Morgan Stanley said.
"Nevertheless, we expect that a simple change in the
statement will send a clear message to markets that, barring any
unforeseen hiccups, the Fed is a go for a December hike."
Several important U.S. data releases should support that
view in the coming week, with manufacturing growth expected to
hold up and already-strong expansion in the much larger
non-manufacturing industries due to accelerate.
The October employment report at the end of the week is also
forecast to show solid if not spectacular hiring - normal this
far into an economic expansion - along with wage growth around
2.5 percent, above the rate of inflation.
EXPECTED INFLATION TO TIE BANK OF ENGLAND'S HANDS
Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy
Committee will meet to consider a different kind of inflation
challenge from a very different angle.
The coming surge in imported inflation as a result of the
pound's collapse since Britons voted on June 23 to leave the
European Union has considerably narrowed the central bank's
wiggle room for another rate cut below 0.25 percent.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the MPC can't
ignore that "fairly substantial" drop and there were limits to
how willing the MPC would be to look through an inflation
overshoot, now expected to be well above the 2 percent target.
"Of course, it is hard to say exactly how much of an
overshoot the MPC will tolerate, but the very fact that the
Governor made this statement so soon before the Inflation Report
does suggest a wariness about the inflationary impact of recent
sterling declines," economists at Investec said.
"And, if the Governor has become sceptical about cutting
Bank Rate in such conditions, he will probably build a
constituency in the MPC to vote down any move to cut."
The majority of economists polled by Reuters have pushed a
rate cut off the table for this year, with some traders in
financial markets already speculating on the next move up.
The latest British manufacturing and services business
surveys are due as well, but they aren't likely to change a rate
picture dominated by concerns about the pound and what kind of
replacement trade agreements Britain will set up - and how soon.
The Bank of Japan is due to meet early in the week, but few
expect it to make any changes to policy after recently
implementing an overhaul of its tools. More easing is a way off,
and is more likely to be a response to an external shock.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's tone of late suggests he has left
behind his aggressive stance of the recent past, which has done
next to nothing to boost inflation in Japan.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is also forecast to leave
rates steady on Tuesday, following cuts in May and August,
according to a Reuters poll of 60 economists.
