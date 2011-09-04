By Emily Kaiser
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Emerging markets are
struggling to contain inflation while advanced economies face
stagnation, causing consternation for central bankers caught in
the middle.
Brazil cut interest rates unexpectedly on Wednesday even
though inflation picked up in August. Speculation has swirled
for the past week that China might ease lending conditions for
some small- and medium-sized companies. Even a few of the
industrialized nations, such as South Korea, face growing
pressure to delay further interest rate rises as global growth
prospects dim.
"Not everyone will be as trigger-happy as Brazil, but there
is good reason to expect that central banks everywhere will
become more accommodative," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of
Asian economics research at HSBC in Hong Kong.
Neumann said most emerging market central bankers were
inclined to err on the side of promoting growth rather than
fighting inflation, and those attitudes may become more
entrenched as advanced economies stumble.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TAKE A LOOK on Asia's growth: [ID:nL3E7GV11G]
TAKE A LOOK on central bank policy: [ID:nL3E7J92IY]
GRAPHICS on interest rates:
link.reuters.com/juq53s
link.reuters.com/kuq53s
Reuters Insider interview on China inflation:
reut.rs/ngllGR
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Central banks in South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, the
Philippines and Australia all hold policy-setting meetings this
week. Traders have bet on no interest rate changes from any of
them, although futures markets priced in a roughly 25 percent
chance of a small rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia
as of Friday.
Borrowing costs are not exactly prohibitively expensive in
most of Asia. Benchmark interest rates are either near or below
the inflation rate in China, South Korea and India. Many Asian
policymakers were slow to begin tightening when inflation first
picked up in 2010, and the International Monetary Fund has
prodded them to take even stronger action.
Compare that with Brazil, where the interest rate stood at
a lofty 12 percent even after last week's cut, nearly double
China's and more than three times as high as South Korea's.
Now that global economic prospects have faded, central
bankers are caught between high inflation that points to rate
increases and weakening demand that argues for holding off.
Many economists had predicted price pressures would subside
as the cost of oil and other commodities fell.
Crude oil prices are down more than 20 percent since an
early May peak, yet inflation stands at a three-year high in
both China and South Korea. In Brazil, the broadest inflation
index rose in August for the first time in three months.
CALLING THE PEAK
Data due next Friday is expected to show China's consumer
price index eased a bit from July's reading of 6.5 percent.
Even if it slips to 6.2 percent on an annual basis, as
predicted by economists in a Reuters poll, it would still be
well above Beijing's full-year target of 4.0 percent.
Worryingly, China's consumer price index came in higher
than economists had forecast in each of the past six months,
suggesting inflation is stickier than many observers expect.
For Beijing, policy mistakes on either side carry political
risks. Overplay the inflation threat and growth could slow,
threatening jobs and leading to social unrest. But expensive
food and housing are already sparking public ire.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said last week that containing
inflation remained the top policy priority.
The consensus view is that July was the high-water mark for
China's CPI, and other countries should soon see relief too.
"Inflation pressures are high, but peaking," said Ju Wang,
an economist with Barclays Capital in Singapore. "While we do
not expect outright easing in any Asian country soon, we think
policy tightening is close to the end."
Not everyone is convinced.
Patrick Chovanec, a professor at China's Tsinghua
University, said China's inflation problem is structural and
won't fade away just because oil or food prices ease.
"It's not merely some price bumps along the way, it's
really the rapid expansion of China's money supply," he said in
a Reuters Insider interview.
Growth may be slowing across the big emerging markets, but
it is still strong. China's economy grew 9.5 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter. That means rising demand
for goods and services will continue to underpin prices.
Tight labor markets can add to inflation pressures because
workers demand higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of
living. In Singapore, for example, the unemployment rate was
just 2.1 percent in the second quarter, even though GDP fell
sharply. Inflation accelerated in July.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to hold interest rates
near zero through mid-2013 provides a bit of cover for emerging
market central banks that prefer to wait and see how
dramatically the global economy slows.
The U.S. employment report for August showed no growth in
jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 9.1 percent,
deepening concerns that the world's biggest economy may be
tilting toward another recession.
President Barack Obama is expected to lay out a series of
proposals aimed at speeding up hiring and job creation in an
address to the U.S. Congress on Thursday.
But if the U.S. economy worsens and the Fed decides to kick
off a new round of bond purchases, emerging markets could get
another dose of commodities-driven inflation pressure, much
like they did earlier this year when the U.S. central bank's
$600 billion bond-buying program drove markets higher.
"For now, we expect Asian governments and central banks to
take a precautionary economic policy stance, rather than acting
aggressively to prepare for a double-dip recession in the
West," Standard Chartered economists wrote in a note to
clients.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
INSTANT VIEW - US payrolls, unemployment[ID:nN1E781073]
Graphic - U.S. jobless rate, payroll change.
r.reuters.com/was53s
Graphic - U.S. long term unemployment:
r.reuters.com/qes53s
Graphic - Philly Fed vs. nonfarm payrolls correlation.
r.reuters.com/qep33s
Insider video: Obama jobs plan to call for "meaningful" tax
relief, jobs programs: White House economist Sperling
link.reuters.com/caq53s
For IFR's forecasts for the week ahead in U.S. economic
data, please click on: link.reuters.com/kut53s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Editing by Dan Grebler)