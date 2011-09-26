(Repeating from Sunday with no change to headline or text)
By Emily Kaiser, Asia Economics Correspondent
Sept 25 The global economy was supposed to be
better by now.
Just a few months ago, the prevailing wisdom was that
growth was going through a "soft patch" caused by a combination
of Japan's earthquake and unrest in the oil-producing Middle
East. Once global supply chains got back to normal and oil
prices receded, the second-half recovery could begin.
Judging from the tone among world finance leaders who
gathered in Washington over the weekend, no one is buying that
theory any more.
"The global economy has entered a dangerous phase, calling
for exceptional vigilance, coordination and readiness to take
bold action from members and the IMF alike," the International
Monetary Fund's steering committee warned on Saturday.
Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan spoke of a "somber mood"
among policymakers. Financial markets priced in a growing risk
that Greece may default, which could touch off a panic worse
than what followed the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.
"The Lehman crisis was about rescuing a company. Now it
involves a country's sovereign debt so in a sense, the
situation is more severe," said Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi.
Yet the strongest statement Group of 20 officials could
offer was a promise that, by November, euro area leaders will
find a way to "increase the flexibility" of a financial
stability fund widely considered inadequate to cope with a
crisis which could engulf Italy or Spain.
"If a generous sovereign from Mars came down and paid off
every penny of Greece's debt tomorrow, the fundamentals of the
European crisis would not be altered," said former White House
economic adviser Lawrence Summers.
J.P. Morgan economists blamed the renewed global weakness
on a "crisis of competency." In a note to clients entitled,
"Yes we can; no we won't," they argued that the economy was
indeed shaking off the Japan quake effects -- until August,
when Europe's debt strains intensified and the U.S. debt
ceiling drama cast doubt on Washington's political will to
address its own long-term budget needs.
Europe came under fresh pressure on Sunday to ramp up its
crisis response when a top IMF official said the ECB was the
only player big enough to "scare" financial markets, which have
punished several euro zone countries.
The United States is having enough trouble solving its
short-term budget problems. The next act could come as early as
Monday, when Congress debates another spending bill. If
lawmakers fail to act, a program that assists disaster victims
could run out of money by Tuesday.
As for Europe, J.P. Morgan now expects a mild recession --
and this forecast assumes policymakers "move aggressively to
provide a huge amount of support for banks and sovereigns."
If they don't, the downturn could be far more severe and no
region would be immune.
LOSING TRACTION
There is already evidence the global economy is losing
traction. A private survey of China's manufacturing sector,
released last week, showed it probably contracted in September
for a third consecutive month.
Official government data on factory activity is due on
Saturday, and if it confirms a decline, that would deepen
concerns about China's capacity to help prop up the world.
The latest batch of data from China points to still-strong
domestic growth, although the global slowdown has taken a
significant toll on exports.
Indeed, the August purchasing managers' survey showed
overall orders increasing even as export orders contracted,
suggesting China is still generating solid demand at home. If
those figures deteriorate in Saturday's report, it may signal a
sharper-than-expected slowdown in domestic activity.
Germany, which joins China atop the list of the world's
biggest exporters, is looking even shakier. Its economy barely
grew in the second quarter from the three months before, and
confidence is fading fast.
The closely watched Ifo business climate index, due on
Monday, is expected to record another decline after a
precipitous drop in August.
OXYMORONS AND MORONS
With the G20 offering no promise of coordinated action,
investor attention returns to what officials in the United
States and Europe might do.
The next significant step may come in early October, when
the European Central Bank holds a policy-setting meeting. Some
economists are predicting a rate cut, which would mark an
abrupt about-face for a central bank that was warning about
inflation risks just a couple of months ago.
"It seems bizarre that the Fed has been easing monetary
policy, partly on concerns about Europe, and yet the ECB, in
the midst of a sovereign debt crisis, has hiked rates twice
since April," said Nomura economist Paul Sheard.
As for fiscal policy, that looks likely to stay tight in
both Europe and the United States -- much to the dismay of some
economists who question how the economy can possibly pick up
speed when the public sector is applying the brakes.
"The notion of expansionary fiscal contraction is
oxymoronic and a bit moronic as well," said Summers, who the
former White House economic adviser.
(Reporting by Emily Kaiser in Singapore)