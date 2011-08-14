WASHINGTON Aug 14 The rich world appears stuck
in a vicious cycle: subpar growth begets market volatility that
then dampens confidence and damages prospects for further
economic expansion.
U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since
1980 in early August, a drop due in part to shaken nerves
following a swoon in stock markets around the world.
The same applies to Europe, where efforts to reduce
government debt have had the perverse effect of stifling
economic growth, thereby making deficits costlier to sustain.
Eurozone industrial output posted a surprise decline in
June, boding poorly for second-quarter gross domestic product,
which is due on Tuesday and forecast to have expanded just 0.3
percent compared with the first quarter.
At the same time, concerns that until recently had been
relegated to the so-called European periphery -- countries like
Greece, Ireland and Portugal -- are now knocking at the door of
major economies like France and Italy.
This has prompted a spike in bank borrowing costs that is
raising fears of a reprisal of the late 2008 credit crunch.
"It is hard not to get a sense of deja vu," said Maneesh
Deshpande, head of U.S. equity derivatives strategy at Barclays
Capital, in a conference call addressing market volatility.
"Once unthinkable things have happened, such as the U.S.
losing its AAA rating. Investors are literally feeling the
earth shifting under their feet, you just don't know what else
you thought of as rock solid, might turn out to be untrue."
A Reuters poll this week suggested economists are no longer
certain the euro zone's recovery can be maintained, with a few
expecting near stagnation until at least 2013.
FULL CIRCLE
In a way, erratic financial markets are a reflection of
what many analysts see as a central contradiction of global
economic policy -- a predilection for spending cuts at a time
when stimulus is what is most needed.
Europe is the perfect example. Many of its nations are
faced with high unemployment but also elevated debt burdens.
With short-term investor fears driving a focus on the latter,
joblessness has been ignored.
That omission is now coming back to haunt markets as
analysts sense the possibility of a renewed period of economic
contraction in either the United States, Europe or both.
"Fiscal tightening in an environment where unemployment
decreases only slowly could erode consumption growth," said
Laurence Boone, European economist at Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch.
The same worries apply to the United States. Growth in the
world's largest economy slowed to a trickle in the first half,
and recent data suggest a long-heralded second-half rebound
will be meeker than first thought. Unemployment has also
remained stuck near 9 percent, raising speculation the Federal
Reserve might have to be even more aggressive in its monetary
policy in order to revive the labor market.
Inflation data from the Labor Department due on Thursday
will give policymakers a sense of how much wiggle room they
have. U.S. consumer prices are forecast to have risen 0.2
percent in July. Prices outside food and energy, the U.S.
central bank's preferred way of looking at inflation, are
forecast to rise 1.7 percent on an annualized basis -- just
around the Fed's comfort range, but too high for many
policymakers to allow for additional easing.
Which takes us back to the markets. A key reason equities
have rebounded from a nearly 20 percent slump was that the Fed,
apart from making an unprecedented promise to keep rates near
zero for another two years, said it was exploring other options
for monetary support.
If the central bank fails to deliver a new dose of cash to
a hungry market, it could lead to another market slide that
could again imperil the recovery.
"In an environment in which market participants are
concerned about the debt crisis in Europe, fiscal problems in
the U.S. and signs of a broader global economic slump, every
additional risk factor might be the straw that breaks the
camel's back," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at
UniCredit Research.