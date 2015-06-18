LONDON, June 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Capacity to
generate power from renewable sources, including solar, wind and
hydro, hit a new high in 2014, driven by a rise in the number of
countries with green energy goals, an international group of
experts said on Thursday.
An 8.5 percent increase in renewable energy capacity allowed
the global economy and energy consumption to grow without a
parallel increase in carbon emissions for the first time,
according to a report from green energy policy network REN21.
The growth in renewables was powered by green energy targets
and other support policies now in place in 164 countries, up
from 144 in 2014, said Paris-based REN21.
"Renewable energy and improved energy efficiency are key to
limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius and avoiding
dangerous climate change," REN21 chair Arthouros Zervos said in
a statement.
China's push for renewables and efforts to promote them in
wealthy countries helped keep carbon emissions at the same level
as in 2013, despite an annual 1.5 percent increase in world
energy consumption in recent years and 3 percent growth in
global gross domestic product last year, said the report.
But government policies such as subsidies for fossil fuels
and nuclear energy are constraining the renewables sector,
keeping energy prices from non-renewable sources at artificially
low levels and encouraging waste, the report added.
"Creating a level playing field would strengthen the
development and use of energy efficiency and renewable energy
technologies," said Christine Lins, REN21 executive secretary.
"Removing fossil-fuel and hidden nuclear subsidies globally
would make it evident that renewables are the cheapest energy
option."
Renewable energy made up almost 28 percent of global power
generating capacity in 2014, enough to supply close to 23
percent of electricity demand, the report said.
The amount of energy available from renewable resources
worldwide was greater than that produced by all coal-burning
plants in the United States, the world's second-largest coal
consumer, it added.
Green energy investments in developing countries rose 36
percent in 2014 from the previous year, reaching $131 billion
and coming the closest ever to investments in developed
economies, which stood at $139 billion.
China accounted for 63 percent of the renewable energy
investment in developing nations, while Chile, Indonesia, Kenya,
Mexico, South Africa and Turkey each invested more than $1
billion.
Solar energy capacity has grown at the fastest rate, largely
thanks to rapidly falling costs, followed by wind power, REN21
said.
Globally, more than 1 billion people still lack access to
electricity, the majority of them in developing countries.
