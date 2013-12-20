(Refiles to correct formatting) Dec 20 Goldman Sachs was the top-ranked bank globally for equity capital markets (ECM) deals in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data published on Friday. Below are the top 10 ranked global ECM bookrunners: Rank Bookrunner Value US$ No. deals mln 1 Goldman Sachs 90,003 410 2 JP Morgan 64,338 447 3 Morgan Stanley 59,257 421 4 Bank of America 55,215 410 5 Citi 50,514 369 6 Deutsche Bank 47,323 345 7 UBS 45,718 307 8 Credit Suisse 39,515 337 9 Barclays 36,269 269 10 Nomura 15,906 120 Source: Thomson Reuters, data accurate as of Dec.18 (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Jane Merriman)