(Repeats Wednesday's story without changes)

LONDON May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.

The survey by financial publishers Euromoney showed overall market share among the top five banks who dominate the world’s biggest financial market fell to 41 percent from just under 45 percent a year ago.

JP Morgan was again placed second in overall market share, followed by Swiss bank UBS in third. Deutsche Bank fell to fifth, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch climbed to fourth. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Hugh Lawson)