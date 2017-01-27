ROME, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new synthetic
fertiliser could help farmers to save money, boost food
production and reduce planet-warming emissions, scientists have
found after trialling it on rice farms in Sri Lanka.
By slowing down the release of nutrients the fertiliser will
help farmers to increase crop yields using less chemicals, the
scientists from Britain and Sri Lanka said.
Chemical fertilisers such as the nitrogen-rich urea were key
to the agricultural boom of the 1960s and 70s known as the
"Green Revolution" but their cost remains relatively high for
farmers in the developing world.
Agricultural production must rise by about 60 percent to
feed a growing global population, expected to reach 9 billion by
2050, according to the United Nation's Food and Agriculture
Organisation(FAO).
Urea, commonly used to grow rice, wheat and maize, dissolves
quickly when in contact with water and part of its nutrients are
washed away before crop roots can absorb them.
As a consequence, more applications are needed, which can
prove too expensive for farmers in poor regions, the scientists
wrote in the scientific journal ACS Nano this week.
Moreover, unabsorbed urea particles go on to form ammonia
that pollutes waterways and eventually causes the release of
greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
The new fertiliser delays the dissolution of urea by binding
it with a mineral to slow down the release of nutrients 12
times, the scientists said.
"The plant takes up more of the fertiliser and less is
wasted," said Gehan Amaratunga of the University of Cambridge in
Britain, co-author of the report.
"This goes a long way to reduce the environmental footprint
of agriculture," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by
telephone late on Thursday.
Initial trials using the new fertiliser on rice farms in Sri
Lanka showed production grew up to 20 percent using almost half
the amount of fertiliser, Amaratunga said.
Amaratunga said he hoped the innovation could help usher in
a new, more eco-friendly Green Revolution.
"It is a Green Revolution...as it's more food and less
environmental damage," he said.
