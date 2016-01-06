NEW YORK Jan 6 The dollar added to earlier gains on Wednesday against a basket of currencies as a private report showed U.S. companies added the most workers in a year in December, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates further in 2016.

Payrolls processor ADP said private-sector employment rose by 257,000 last month, the largest gain since December 2014, after increasing by 211,000 in November.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a group of six currencies, was last up 0.06 percent at 99.475, which was not far from the one-month peak of 99.634 set on Tuesday.

