NEW YORK Nov 30 The dollar index briefly added to earlier gains on Wednesday after payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies hired 216,000 workers in November, more than the 165,000 forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, hit a session high of 101.29 shortly after the ADP data before retreating to 101.11, up 0.2 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)