June 3 Speculators favored the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, with net longs rising to their largest in more than two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The dollar benefited from recent hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials that seemed to suggest an impending interest rate increase this summer.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $4.86 billion in the week ended May 31 from $3.73 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)