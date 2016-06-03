(Adds table, details on dollar, yen contracts) June 3 Speculators favored the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, with net longs rising to their largest in more than two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The dollar benefited from recent hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials that seemed to suggest an impending interest rate increase this summer. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $4.86 billion in the week ended May 31 from $3.73 billion the previous week. This week's CFTC numbers, however, do not cover Friday's much weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which has drastically slashed rate hike expectations for June and July. The most likely time frame for a Fed rate increase would have to be September or December. Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch, moved on Friday to price in a 47 percent perceived chance of a September rate hike. Chances of a December rate increase were placed at 63 percent. Given May's jobs number, longs on the dollar will likely shrink. For the month of May, the dollar index had gained 3 percent, but has since fallen 2 percent this month. Meanwhile, speculators further reduced net long yen contracts to 14,837 from 22,059 contracts the previous week. This week's net long yen contracts were the smallest since January. The persistent threat of intervention by the Bank of Japan to weaken the yen after its recent strength have soured the outlook for the Japanese currency. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 31 May 2016 Prior week week Long 46,964 54,792 Short 32,127 32,733 Net 14,837 22,059 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 31 May 2016 Prior week week Long 98,218 93,955 Short 135,872 131,850 Net -37,654 -37,895 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 31 May 2016 Prior week week Long 36,546 38,557 Short 69,397 71,392 Net -32,851 -32,835 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 31 May 2016 Prior week week Long 24,291 24,884 Short 24,162 20,930 Net 129 3,954 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 31 May 2016 Prior week week Long 38,753 32,834 Short 12,494 12,787 Net 26,259 20,047 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 31 May 2016 Prior week week Long 44,560 51,712 Short 49,318 51,588 Net -4,758 124 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 31 May 2016 Prior week week Long 20,193 27,017 Short 75,808 74,477 Net -55,615 -47,460 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 31 May 2016 Prior week week Long 31,919 30,414 Short 26,415 25,838 Net 5,504 4,576 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish and David Gregorio)