(Adds table, details on dollar, yen contracts)
June 3 Speculators favored the U.S. dollar for a
second straight week, with net longs rising to their largest in
more than two months, according to Reuters calculations and data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The dollar benefited from recent hawkish rhetoric from
Federal Reserve officials that seemed to suggest an impending
interest rate increase this summer.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $4.86
billion in the week ended May 31 from $3.73 billion the previous
week.
This week's CFTC numbers, however, do not cover Friday's
much weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which has
drastically slashed rate hike expectations for June and July.
The most likely time frame for a Fed rate increase would
have to be September or December. Fed funds futures, based on
the CME Group's FedWatch, moved on Friday to price in a 47
percent perceived chance of a September rate hike. Chances of a
December rate increase were placed at 63 percent.
Given May's jobs number, longs on the dollar will likely
shrink.
For the month of May, the dollar index had gained 3
percent, but has since fallen 2 percent this month.
Meanwhile, speculators further reduced net long yen
contracts to 14,837 from 22,059 contracts the previous week.
This week's net long yen contracts were the smallest since
January.
The persistent threat of intervention by the Bank of Japan
to weaken the yen after its recent strength have soured the
outlook for the Japanese currency.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
31 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 46,964 54,792
Short 32,127 32,733
Net 14,837 22,059
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
31 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 98,218 93,955
Short 135,872 131,850
Net -37,654 -37,895
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
31 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 36,546 38,557
Short 69,397 71,392
Net -32,851 -32,835
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
31 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 24,291 24,884
Short 24,162 20,930
Net 129 3,954
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
31 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 38,753 32,834
Short 12,494 12,787
Net 26,259 20,047
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
31 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 44,560 51,712
Short 49,318 51,588
Net -4,758 124
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
31 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 20,193 27,017
Short 75,808 74,477
Net -55,615 -47,460
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
31 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 31,919 30,414
Short 26,415 25,838
Net 5,504 4,576
