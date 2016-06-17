June 17 Speculators favored the U.S. dollar for
a fourth straight week, but reduced their net long positions by
more than $8 billion, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $2.72
billion in the week ended June 14 from $11.3 billion the
previous week.
Speculators also reduced their net short positions against
the British pound after growing to their largest in three years
last week. The positions were tracked through Tuesday, eight
days before a crucial vote about Britain's future in the
European Union.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)