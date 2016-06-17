(Adds tables)
June 17 Currency speculators reduced their net
short positions against the British pound in the latest week,
ahead of a crucial vote about Britain's future in the European
Union, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The net short positions held by speculators against sterling
had risen to a three-year high in the previous week. The
positions were tracked through Tuesday, nine days before the
June 23 referendum on Britain's membership in the EU, commonly
referred to as the "Brexit" vote.
Speculators' reduction of net short positions came in the
face of an ongoing decline in the pound due to investor jitters
as some polls showed growing support for the "Leave" camp. The
pound declined by around 3 percent against the dollar during the
June 7-14 timeframe.
Even though speculators reduced the number of bearish bets
against sterling, longer-term investors and those looking to
hedge other bets reduced exposure to sterling at the same time,
driving down its price against the dollar.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
Sterling on Friday rose over 1 percent and hit a one-week
high against the dollar in the wake of the shooting death of
British Member of Parliament Jo Cox, an advocate for the
"Remain" movement to stay in the EU.
Analysts said Cox's death increased the likelihood Britain
would stay in the EU or that leaders would postpone the
referendum.
Meanwhile, speculators favored the U.S. dollar for a fourth
straight week, but reduced their net long positions by more than
$8 billion, CFTC data showed.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $2.72
billion in the week ended June 14 from $11.3 billion the
previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-6.561 billion
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 77,703 68,237
Short 22,013 25,384
Net 55,690 42,853
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$7.913 billion
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 104,510 93,492
Short 160,999 160,604
Net -56,489 -67,112
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$3.234 billion
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 61,706 36,337
Short 98,367 102,636
Net -36,661 -66,299
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin, editing by G Crosse and Meredith
Mazzilli)