Electronic Arts revenue rises 7.4 pct
Jan 31 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported a 7.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales of first-person shooter games "Battlefield 1" and "Titanfall 2".
NEW YORK, July 8 Currency speculators raised their net long position on the U.S. dollar and the yen as they sought safety two weeks after the United Kingdom's shock vote to exit the European Union.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $4.18 billion in the week ended July 5, from $3.01 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Speculators also raised sterling net shorts to 49,031 contracts in the latest week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Jan 31 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported a 7.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales of first-person shooter games "Battlefield 1" and "Titanfall 2".
* Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable * Argentina-focused energy operator to start roadshows * Mexico's economy grew 2.3% in 2016, FinMin economist says * Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - There were no new deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/30 1/27 1/26 1D 10D Y
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.