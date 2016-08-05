NEW YORK Aug 5 Speculators pared back bullish U.S. dollar bets this week, as investors were dismayed by poor U.S. economic growth data for the second quarter that dampened expectations for an interest rate hike this year.

The value of the dollar's net long position increased to $12.81 billion in the week ended Aug. 2, from $13.66 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Sterling net short contracts, meanwhile, surged to 82,515, a record high, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)