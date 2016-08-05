MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
NEW YORK Aug 5 Speculators pared back bullish U.S. dollar bets this week, as investors were dismayed by poor U.S. economic growth data for the second quarter that dampened expectations for an interest rate hike this year.
The value of the dollar's net long position increased to $12.81 billion in the week ended Aug. 2, from $13.66 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Sterling net short contracts, meanwhile, surged to 82,515, a record high, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock