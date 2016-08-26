(Adds table, comment, details on dollar, yen net longs, sterling net short contracts) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Aug 26 Speculators pared favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, shaving net longs to their lowest in seven weeks, as investors remained uncertain on whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.34 billion in the week ended Aug. 23 from $9.81 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. This week's net long position was the smallest since early July. Investors continued to grapple with the Fed's tightening time line, as they pored over U.S. data and parsed every comment from U.S. central bank officials on clues as to when rates might rise. For the last few weeks, the dollar has been trading weaker as U.S. data came out mostly mixed, even as most Fed speakers flagged a rate hike at least once this year going into Friday's speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Even while Yellen and Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer tag-teamed on Friday to signal that rates could rise again this year, some dollar bulls remained unconvinced. "Certainly, the discussion about raising rates offers an initial, hawkish hue to her speech, but the broader implication that the Fed's cyclical peak in rates will be lower than previously anticipated - real neutral rate is near zero and inflation won't reach 2.0 percent for a few years - has hurt the U.S. dollar," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.com in New York. So far this year, the dollar index has fallen more than 3 percent, down from 2015's gains of more than 9 percent Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, edged up to 94,978 contracts, another record high, the data showed. The pound's net short position has hit record highs for six straight weeks. The UK currency has been buffeted by actions of the Bank of England a few weeks ago when it cut interest rates and restarted bond purchases in a move to mitigate the impact of Britain's vote to exit the European Union. Since Britain's vote on June 23, the pound has fallen nearly 12 percent against the dollar. Data also showed that speculators raised net long positions on the yen to 60,316 contracts, their highest since early July. BNY Mellon's data showed that the yen has been the most bought G10 currency over the last two weeks. The bank said yen inflows this month were five times stronger than the average flows for the Japanese currency in the past year. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-7.522 billion 23 Aug Prior week 2016 week Long 90,387 88,273 Short 30,071 32,267 Net 60,316 56,006 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $10.831 billion 23 Aug Prior week 2016 week Long 105,374 103,060 Short 182,032 195,568 Net -76,658 -92,508 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $7.83 billion 23 Aug Prior week 2016 week Long 35,850 35,890 Short 130,828 130,128 Net -94,978 -94,238 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-0.245 billion 23 Aug Prior week 2016 week Long 20,921 19,996 Short 19,036 21,541 Net 1,885 -1,545 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-1.296 billion 23 Aug Prior week 2016 week Long 50,097 46,118 Short 33,363 33,645 Net 16,734 12,473 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-3.256 billion 23 Aug Prior week 2016 week Long 71,011 68,945 Short 28,254 27,832 Net 42,757 41,113 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $0.769 billion 23 Aug Prior week 2016 week Long 26,845 24,542 Short 55,386 70,265 Net -28,541 -45,723 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.064 billion 23 Aug Prior week 2016 week Long 29,926 28,980 Short 30,804 29,675 Net -878 -695 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)