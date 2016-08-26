(Adds table, comment, details on dollar, yen net longs,
sterling net short contracts)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Aug 26 Speculators pared favorable bets on the
U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, shaving net longs to
their lowest in seven weeks, as investors remained uncertain on
whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this
year.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.34
billion in the week ended Aug. 23 from $9.81 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
This week's net long position was the smallest since early July.
Investors continued to grapple with the Fed's tightening
time line, as they pored over U.S. data and parsed every comment
from U.S. central bank officials on clues as to when rates might
rise.
For the last few weeks, the dollar has been trading weaker
as U.S. data came out mostly mixed, even as most Fed speakers
flagged a rate hike at least once this year going into Friday's
speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Even while Yellen and Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer
tag-teamed on Friday to signal that rates could rise again this
year, some dollar bulls remained unconvinced.
"Certainly, the discussion about raising rates offers an
initial, hawkish hue to her speech, but the broader implication
that the Fed's cyclical peak in rates will be lower than
previously anticipated - real neutral rate is near zero and
inflation won't reach 2.0 percent for a few years - has hurt the
U.S. dollar," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at
DailyFX.com in New York.
So far this year, the dollar index has fallen more
than 3 percent, down from 2015's gains of more than 9 percent
Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, edged up to 94,978
contracts, another record high, the data showed. The pound's net
short position has hit record highs for six straight weeks.
The UK currency has been buffeted by actions of the Bank of
England a few weeks ago when it cut interest rates and restarted
bond purchases in a move to mitigate the impact of Britain's
vote to exit the European Union.
Since Britain's vote on June 23, the pound has fallen nearly
12 percent against the dollar.
Data also showed that speculators raised net long positions
on the yen to 60,316 contracts, their highest since early July.
BNY Mellon's data showed that the yen has been the
most bought G10 currency over the last two weeks. The bank said
yen inflows this month were five times stronger than the average
flows for the Japanese currency in the past year.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-7.522 billion
23 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 90,387 88,273
Short 30,071 32,267
Net 60,316 56,006
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$10.831 billion
23 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 105,374 103,060
Short 182,032 195,568
Net -76,658 -92,508
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$7.83 billion
23 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 35,850 35,890
Short 130,828 130,128
Net -94,978 -94,238
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-0.245 billion
23 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 20,921 19,996
Short 19,036 21,541
Net 1,885 -1,545
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-1.296 billion
23 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 50,097 46,118
Short 33,363 33,645
Net 16,734 12,473
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-3.256 billion
23 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 71,011 68,945
Short 28,254 27,832
Net 42,757 41,113
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.769 billion
23 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 26,845 24,542
Short 55,386 70,265
Net -28,541 -45,723
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.064 billion
23 Aug Prior week
2016
week
Long 29,926 28,980
Short 30,804 29,675
Net -878 -695
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)