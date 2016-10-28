(Adds comment, details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts,
table)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Oct 28 Speculators increased favorable bets on
the U.S. dollar for a fifth straight week, with net longs
touching their highest since late January, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $18.81
billion in the week ended Oct. 25, from $18.44 billion the
previous week. U.S. dollar net longs have exceeded $10 billion
for four consecutive weeks.
The dollar continues to be underpinned by a widely expected
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the December policy
meeting. Friday's data showing that U.S. gross domestic product
for the third quarter rose 2.9 percent, the fastest pace in two
years, supported rate hike expectations.
So far this month, the dollar index has risen 3 percent
.
"The U.S. dollar continues to move from strength to
strength, but unlike the case earlier this year, we are not
seeing this rally occur against a backdrop of heightened global
risk aversion," said Viraj Patel, senior FX strategist, at ING
in London.
The market, however, has been long the dollar for 23 straight
weeks and could be poised for a pullback especially in the wake
of much more positive news out of Britain and the euro zone.
The euro net short position, meanwhile, hit its highest
level in roughly nine months at 123,856 contracts this week,
data showed.
Kathy Lien, managing director for FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York, said the euro/dollar appears to have
bottomed after falling to a seven-month low this past week.
"We could see $1.10 (in euro/dollar) but further gains
should be limited as we expect dollar bulls to remain in control
at the start of the week," she added.
Sterling net short contract continue to decline to 83,962
contracts, the smallest since late September. Short contracts on
the pound have fallen four straight weeks.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese yen net long -- 44,595
Euro net short -- 123,856
Swiss Franc net short -- 18,700
Sterling net short -- 83,962
Australian dollar net long -- 31,923
Canadian dollar net short -- 13,324
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)