By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Nov 14 Speculators boosted positive bets on the
U.S. dollar for a seventh straight week, as the net long
position rose to its highest in more than nine months,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position grew to $22.36
billion in the week ended Nov. 8, from $20.78 billion the
previous week. Last week's net long dollar position was the
largest since late January.
The cut-off date for last week's currency futures data was
right on U.S. election day, and prior to that, the dollar had
been in the midst of an uptrend. President-elect Donald Trump's
victory last week has cemented the dollar's rally, boosted by
rising inflation and higher interest rates.
Since the election, the dollar index has rallied more
than 4 percent. So far in November, the greenback has risen 1.5
percent, which followed gains of more than 3 percent last month.
"Expectations of higher interest rates have been fueled by
anticipation that President-elect Donald Trump will follow
through on his campaign promises of substantially greater
spending on infrastructure and comprehensive tax cuts, which
should result in significantly higher inflation," said James
Chen, head of research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"In turn, this places upward pressure on interest rates and
the dollar."
Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, touched their lowest
since early June, with 31,956 contracts, data showed.
On Monday, the yen tumbled to a five-month low against a
surging dollar as U.S. Treasury yields continued to
advance. Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields
touched 2.3 percent, the highest since late December.
Since Trump's presidential election win last week, the yen
has fallen more than 6 percent against the dollar.
Sterling net short contracts, on the other hand, rose in the
latest period to 89,845 after declining for five straight weeks.
Last week's sterling net shorts were the largest since
mid-October.
Despite the rise in short contracts, the British pound's
outlook has improved and the currency has held steady against a
slew of European risks. Italy has a referendum on constitutional
reform next month, while French, Dutch and German national
elections are all due next year.
A Trump presidency was seen by investors as potentially
strengthening Britain's hand in negotiations with EU leaders as
it leaves the European Union.
Sterling hit a five-week high against the dollar
last Friday and posted its best two-week gain on a
trade-weighted basis in almost eight years.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-3.799 billion
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 72,619 81,010
Short 40,663 37,850
Net 31,956 43,160
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$17.818 billion
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 118,897 126,443
Short 248,211 263,828
Net -129,314 -137,385
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$6.95 billion
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 53,211 63,739
Short 143,056 146,700
Net -89,845 -82,961
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$2.979 billion
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 6,806 12,744
Short 30,097 32,714
Net -23,291 -19,970
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$1.604 billion
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 32,850 35,723
Short 54,162 51,683
Net -21,312 -15,960
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-3.19 billion
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 92,503 85,541
Short 51,395 44,674
Net 41,108 40,867
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.902 billion
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 25,298 30,838
Short 58,294 67,310
Net -32,996 -36,472
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.185 billion
11 Nov 2016 Prior week
week
Long 36,124 28,557
Short 33,619 29,522
Net 2,505 -965
