(Adds details on dollar, yen, sterling futures contracts, adds table, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Nov 18 Speculators reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar as profit taking reduced net longs after they had risen seven straight weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $20.87 billion in the week ended Nov. 15, from $22.36 billion the previous week. Last week's net long dollar position was the largest in 9-1/2 months. The victory of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump last week cemented a dollar uptrend based on expectations for increased infrastructure spending that could stoke inflation and lift interest rates. A week after the U.S. presidential election, the dollar index has rallied nearly 7 percent. But the dollar was on a rising path months before the election, and many analysts believe that the dollar is ripe for a pullback, at least in the near term. "Trump's win caused a tectonic shift in the financial markets that sent bonds crashing lower, the U.S. dollar to multi-year highs and stocks to record highs," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy, at BK Asset Management in New York. "Pullbacks in the dollar should remain shallow, but it has been 10 to 11 days since we've seen a meaningful sell-off in the greenback versus the euro and yen." For dollar/yen, Lien said this is the longest stretch of gains since May 2015 and while the next major level of resistance isn't until 112 yen, a pullback is likely before that target is reached." Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, posted their lowest level since early June, with 20,676 contracts, data showed, with the yen a casualty of the dollar's strong rally. As of Friday, the greenback had recorded a two-week gain of climbed 7.3 percent against the yen, its steepest since January 1988 and its second-strongest performance in the era of floating exchange rates. Sterling net short contracts, on the other hand, declined in the latest period to 80,313. That was the smallest net short on sterling since late September. While investors expect weaker growth and turbulence around talks on Britain leaving the EU to undermine the pound next year, some have begun to argue that a 20 percent fall in the currency since last December is enough to deal with Britain's large external deficit and help rebalance the economy. That has helped the brighten the outlook for the pound. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-2.368 billion 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 67,085 72,619 Short 46,409 40,663 Net 20,676 31,956 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $15.97 billion 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 121,575 118,897 Short 240,757 248,211 Net -119,182 -129,314 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $6.251 billion 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 54,241 53,211 Short 134,554 143,056 Net -80,313 -89,845 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.77 billion 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 7,005 6,806 Short 29,199 30,097 Net -22,194 -23,291 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.383 billion 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 34,293 32,850 Short 52,892 54,162 Net -18,599 -21,312 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-3.137 billion 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 77,814 92,503 Short 36,296 51,395 Net 41,518 41,108 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.115 billion 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 22,124 25,298 Short 67,277 58,294 Net -45,153 -32,996 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.145 billion 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 33,547 36,124 Short 31,504 33,619 Net 2,043 2,505 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra Maler)