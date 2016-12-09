NEW YORK Dec 9 Speculators increased positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, pushing net longs to their highest since early January.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $28.14 billion in the week ended Dec. 6, from $24.82 billion in the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Net shorts on the yen, meanwhile, rose to their largest since December last year, at 33,937 contracts.

