BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE MKT will be known as NYSE American
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
NEW YORK Dec 9 Speculators increased positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, pushing net longs to their highest since early January.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $28.14 billion in the week ended Dec. 6, from $24.82 billion in the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Net shorts on the yen, meanwhile, rose to their largest since December last year, at 33,937 contracts.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was going ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise as much as $410 million.