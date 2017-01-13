Jan 13 Speculators pared back net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as investors reduced positions that have become overextended given a rally in the greenback over the last two months.

The value of the dollar's net long position was $24.95 billion in the week ended Jan. 10, from $25.43 billion the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and calculations by Reuters.

Net short contracts on the euro, meanwhile, fell to 65,823, the lowest level since late June.

The Mexican peso short contracts, on the other hand, rose in the latest week to 71,776, the largest since early October. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)