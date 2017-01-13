China stocks rise for 4th day, but gains curbed
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 China stocks rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, although optimism over improving corporate earnings was offset by a surprise increase in rates on medium-term loans.
Jan 13 Speculators pared back net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as investors reduced positions that have become overextended given a rally in the greenback over the last two months.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $24.95 billion in the week ended Jan. 10, from $25.43 billion the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and calculations by Reuters.
Net short contracts on the euro, meanwhile, fell to 65,823, the lowest level since late June.
The Mexican peso short contracts, on the other hand, rose in the latest week to 71,776, the largest since early October. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index , which touched a three-week low the previous day, had a volatile session after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May must gain parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union. The top share index ended little changed on Tuesday. * BHP BIL
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.