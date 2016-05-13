(Adds table, details on dollar, euro contracts) May 13 Speculators reduced bets against the dollar for the first time in four weeks, as a recent batch of improving U.S. economic data has boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates more than once this year. The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $6.19 billion in the week ended May 10 from $6.46 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. Before this week's small decline in the dollar's net short position, sentiment on the currency had steadily declined since late December when it became evident the Fed would be cautious in raising interest rates. The U.S. central bank was worried about China's stock market and generally unimpressive U.S. economic data for the first quarter. But things seem to have turned with China's equity market on the mend and a better set of U.S. economic numbers the last two weeks, leading to a rally in the dollar. The U.S. currency has rallied about three percent against a basket of currencies in the last 10 days and for the month of May, the dollar was actually up 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, net euro short contracts continued to decrease to 21,872 contracts from a 23,619 short position the previous week. This week's net short contract in the euro was the smallest since June 2014. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10 May 2016 Prior week week Long 88,897 85,627 Short 29,850 24,106 Net 59,047 61,521 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 10 May 2016 Prior week week Long 101,277 113,034 Short 123,149 136,653 Net -21,872 -23,619 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 10 May 2016 Prior week week Long 37,628 46,105 Short 72,563 86,513 Net -34,935 -40,408 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 10 May 2016 Prior week week Long 22,674 21,297 Short 15,757 14,468 Net 6,917 6,829 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 10 May 2016 Prior week week Long 42,040 39,840 Short 16,166 20,897 Net 25,874 18,943 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 10 May 2016 Prior week week Long 82,774 99,024 Short 44,616 46,629 Net 38,158 52,395 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 10 May 2016 Prior week week Long 16,149 35,753 Short 61,369 48,173 Net -45,220 -12,420 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 10 May 2016 Prior week week Long 33,573 25,306 Short 24,221 16,106 Net 9,352 9,200 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chris Reese)