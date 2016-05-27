BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
NEW YORK May 27 Speculators turned bullish on the U.S. dollar for the first time in six weeks, with net longs on the currency notching their largest level since late March.
Several Federal Reserve officials, in recent speeches, did not rule out an interest rate increase next month, boosting sentiment on the dollar.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $3.73 billion in the week ended May 24, reversing the previous week's short position of $4.19 billion, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company