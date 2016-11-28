NEW YORK Nov 28 Speculators increased positive
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week after cutting them
previously, as investors resumed buying the greenback on
continued optimism about interest rate rises from the Federal
Reserve.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $22.25
billion in the week ended Nov. 22, from $20.87 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.
Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, fell for a third straight
week to 10,900 contracts, the lowest since early January.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)