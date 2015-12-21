NEW YORK Dec 21 The dollar fell against the
euro and yen on Monday as data from the Chicago Federal Reserve
suggested the U.S. economy grew at a below average pace in
November before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last
week.
The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index was
-0.30 last month, compared with a downwardly revised -0.17 in
October. The November figure was the weakest in six months.
The euro reached a session high against the dollar at
$1.0896, which was up 0.2 percent from late on Friday, while the
greenback pared its earlier gains versus the yen, last unchanged
from Friday at 121.20 yen.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)