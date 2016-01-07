DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK Jan 7 The dollar trimmed losses against a basket of currencies on Thursday after the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said China will suspend its new market circuit breaker mechanism, which was tripped for a second time this week.
The suspension of the circuit breaker is seen as a move to instill confidence among investors about the Chinese stock market, whose rout this week has spilled across equities markets worldwide.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies, was last down 0.5 percent at 98.722. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: