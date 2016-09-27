(Corrects CEO's name in 5th paragraph)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 27 Currency market settlement
system CLS will work with leading financial institutions on a
new service that will allow trading banks and firms more easily
to net off trades in currencies including six not covered by its
existing core operations.
The U.S.-based bank, which over the past decade has driven
down the cost of nullifying the risk of one of the parties to a
trade becoming insolvent before payment, now settles more than
90 percent of transactions in the $5 trillion a day market.
But it has been slow to expand its network to include
further emerging market currencies, most notably in China and
Russia, with bankers saying Beijing is unsure about using the
system at all given CLS's U.S. corporate base.
The new system does not provide an alternative but will help
banks net off the amounts they owe each other in six new
currencies CLS has not dealt with before, including the Chinese
yuan, Russian rouble, Polish zloty and Turkish lira.
"It is an expansion of the CLS business model," CLS Chief
Executive David Puth told Reuters.
"This function is being performed today by the banks
themselves, bank to bank. We are looking to help our clients
streamline this process, making it standardised ...to create
efficiencies on a broader base than what happens today."
Participants will be able to submit FX instructions for six
products, including non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), and 24
currencies over existing SWIFT-based channels.
They will also have the option of connecting directly to the
platform via a highly secure, permissioned distributed ledger.
Puth said 14 leading institutions had confirmed they would
take part and that he hoped to launch the system within 12-18
months.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham)