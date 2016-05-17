LONDON May 17 The first phase of the new code
of conduct aimed at participants in the $5 trillion-a-day global
market in foreign exchange will be published on May 26, the Bank
for International Settlements said in a statement on Tuesday.
Central bank officials working on the code had told Reuters
previously the first document was on course to be published as
promised in May.
The code is expected to lay out general principles for how
banks, traders and investors should behave after three years
during which banks have been fined millions for the
manipulation of currencies by traders.
It is expected to be followed later by rules and possibly
new regulation on the more thorny issue of how the code and its
ideas are enforced.
