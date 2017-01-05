UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
TOKYO Jan 5 The dollar extended its broad loss on Thursday, falling more than one percent against the yen, as the U.S. currency tumbled against the Chinese yuan to slide against other major currencies, such as the euro.
The dollar fell 1.3 percent to a three-week low of 115.635 yen while the euro gained 0.8 percent to $1.0572 with fresh selling triggered after the dollar slumped more than one percent against the yuan. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Fred's Inc - on Jan 18, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter, which replaced and superseded ABL commitment letter - sec filing
* On Jan 21 employees at co's bedford heights, ohio plant voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement