TOKYO Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.

The dollar fell as low as 113.435 yen, and was last down 1 percent at 113.505. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)