LONDON Jan 17 A New Year sell-off of the U.S.
dollar deepened on Tuesday as investors turned more gloomy on
the immediate outlook, spurred by President-elect Donald Trump's
comments that the strength of the U.S. currency against China's
yuan "is killing us".
In the first full day of U.S. trading since Trump's comments
in an article in the Wall Street Journal, the arrival of traders
at their desks in New York saw the currency sink past $1.07 per
euro for the first time since Dec. 8.
It also fell to a 7-week low of 112.74 yen, with traders
also citing Trump's tweets criticising a Republican plan on
border tax adjustments which had been expected to support the
dollar.
"Underlying it all is an apparent change of heart from Trump
on the border tax and what it might or might not do for the
dollar," said National Australia Bank's head of forex strategy
Nick Parsons.
"The dollar is down against every one of the majors and the
emerging market currencies so it's a clean sweep...Trump's
tweets spoke in negative terms about the tax so the dollar has
come off as a result."
The dollar surged at the end of last year on the back of
expectations of stimulus from the new administration that would
boost U.S. economic growth and feed demand for the dollar.
But having labelled China a currency manipulator, Trump has
continued to strike a firm tone towards Beijing and his
protectionist rhetoric is beginning to play a larger role in
investors' thinking.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal he said: "I
would talk to them (China) first," but "our companies can't
compete with them now because our currency is strong and it's
killing us."
(Writing by Patrick Graham)