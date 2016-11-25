(Repeating Nov 24 story without changes)
* Greenback surges to series of record highs
* Attack on parity with euro on cards after 18-month hiatus
* Yuan weakness major driver of broader strength
By Sujata Rao and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 24 The U.S. dollar's renewed surge
and signs that it will build on current 14-year highs are
leaving a trail of destruction through world currency markets
and forcing policymakers to rethink mechanisms to deal with the
fallout.
Currencies from the Indian rupee to the offshore version of
the Chinese yuan have hit record lows to the greenback this
week, and if history is a guide, another year or two of pain
lies ahead for them.
Judging from the U.S. Federal Reserve's trade-weighted
index, past dollar strength episodes have tended to last about
seven years. So the current rally, dating from mid-2011 and
averaging 4 percent annually, can be expected to run until 2018.
This month's move - not yet captured by the Fed's monthly
and weekly data - has been driven by expectations that Donald
Trump's election spells tax cuts, infrastructure spending and an
amnesty for corporate dollars parked overseas that will fuel
inflation and bring capital flooding into the United States.
That in turn could induce the Federal Reserve into more and
faster interest rate rises that will support the dollar as the
currency of choice globally for investors seeking better than
zero returns for their money.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank, long the most extreme dollar
"bull" of the major banks that dominate the $5 trillion a day
currency market, spoke this week of a "perfect storm" for the
dollar. Strategists at Goldman Sachs dubbed the U.S. election a
"reset" for the currency.
The list of dollar victims is growing and economists and
policymakers are starting to wonder whether the dollar's surge
could derail the very recovery in demand and inflation that
would drive it higher. Emerging markets are vulnerable.
* Parity beckons for the euro. Deutsche Bank forecasts the
European single currency to fall to $1.00 by June next year, and
$0.95 by year end. Goldman predicts parity within 12 months but
says that may now happen sooner.
* The Bank of International Settlements warns the dollar is
now the best barometer of global investor risk appetite and
financial market leverage, making its current surge potentially
destabilising.
* In emerging markets, a quiet period over the spring and
summer has dissipated with some currencies falling 5-8 percent
* Bearish bets on currencies including the yuan are the
highest in months and many policymakers are intervening or
raising interest rates to soften violent exchange rate moves
.
* The Turkish central bank on Thursday raised interest rates
by a half point for the first time since early 2014, after a 14
percent fall in the lira this year. .
* Chinese state-owned banks stepped in to sell dollars as
the yuan slid towards 7 per dollar for the first time
since 2008. Policy advisers told Reuters Beijing is ready to
slow the yuan's descent for fear of fanning capital flight.
.
* The Reserve Bank of India intervened repeatedly on
Thursday to lift the rupee off record lows. The bank
spent around $500 million in the morning but had to step in
again as the rupee slipped towards 70 per dollar
* Mexico raised interest rates for the fourth time this year
as the peso tumbled to a series of record lows. Officials
said more rises are likely.
* Economists speculated Brazil might hold fire on a cut in
interest rates next week after the real fell 4.5 percent on the
month
* The Philippines' central bank governor said he would not
hesitate to intervene after the peso hit eight-year lows
.
* Malaysia asked foreign banks for a written commitment to
stop trading ringgit in offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
as it tried to protect a currency at 14-month lows. The central
bank denied it is planning capital controls
* Traders suspect Indonesia of intervening in rupiah markets
as the currency hit six-month lows
* The pace of the shift has taken most by surprise. Only one
of the 40 banks polled by Reuters at the start of November
expected the dollar to trade above 108 yen by Dec. 1. Only ten
forecast it reaching the current 113 yen within a year.
* The Fed's broad dollar index is weighted according to
trade volumes. China now accounts for 22 percent of the index -
more than double the ratio when the dollar last peaked in 2002.
* The slides in the index over the past two years have
corresponded to periods when the yuan was weakening sharply,
rather than the euro or the yen.
* US-European bond yield spreads have blown out to the
widest in years - the interest and exchange-rate sensitive
2-year spread its widest in 11 years, and the benchmark 10-year
spread its widest in over quarter of a century.
* Since the start of the dollar's rally in July 2011, the
2-year U.S.-euro zone yield spread has moved around 300 basis
points in favour of the dollar. The euro has fallen nearly 30
percent to $1.05 in that time.
* In the dollar's five-year rally, U.S. stocks have almost
doubled to fresh record highs while MSCI's benchmark
emerging market index is down nearly 30 percent.
