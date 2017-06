NEW YORK, June 19 The dollar reached to session highs against the euro and yen on Monday as comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, suggesting the central bank remains on track to raise U.S. interest rates further despite recent disappointing inflation data.

The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.1181, while the greenback was up 0.4 percent at 111.26 yen, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)