LONDON, June 24 Electronic currency trading
platform EBS, owned by inter-dealer broker ICAP, saw a
surge in trading volumes on Friday amid sharp swings in the
global foreign exchange market prompted by Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
Banks had put limits on the electronic trading which makes
up as much as 80-90 percent of the $5 trillion a day global
currency market in the run in to the vote on Thursday, prompting
traders to report a drop off in volumes.
But the record-breaking daily moves in the pound and other
major currencies passed off relatively smoothly without major
gaps in trading.
"The EBS and BrokerTec platforms are experiencing
substantial volumes today," ICAP said in a statement. A
spokeswoman declined to give details.
The statement also offers some hope to a market where
volumes have been suffering in the past few months. On EBS,
where the bulk of the trades in dollars, yen and euros
are carried out, volumes were down 21 percent in May from
a year ago.
Sterling sank 10 percent against the dollar to its
weakest in 31 years earlier on Friday, while currencies
including the yen and the Swiss franc soared.
