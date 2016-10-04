(Adds details from Bloomberg report on ECB)
NEW YORK Oct 4 The euro turned flat on Tuesday,
paring earlier losses, following a Bloomberg report that said
the European Central Bank would probably gradually slow its bond
purchases before the end of its quantitative easing program.
The single currency was last down 0.2 percent against the
dollar at $1.1186, while it rose to a session high versus the
yen at 115.37 yen.
The Bloomberg article, citing euro zone central bank
officials, said the ECB may wind down its bond purchases by 10
billion euros a month.
ECB's QE program, worth over 1 trillion euros, may end as
early as March 2017.
On Sept. 3, the ECB left its QE program unchanged. It will
hold its next policy meeting on Oct. 20.
