LONDON, March 17 One-month euro/dollar risk reversals flipped on Thursday to show a bias for euro strength after the dollar's sharp drop since Wednesday's more dovish than expected Federal Reserve policy statement.

The one-month risk reversal -- a gauge of demand for options on a currency rising or falling -- showed a bias for euro strength against the dollar, trading at 0.2 vols, compared with 0.1 vols in favour of euro weakness on Wednesday, traders said.

The euro last traded at $1.1333, up 1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)