LONDON Nov 20 The euro sank back below $1.07 in
early European trade on Friday, resuming a slide after two days
of gains which some dealers are now putting down to a closing of
trading positions by a handful of major investors.
By 0748 GMT, the euro was 0.4 percent weaker at $1.0694. The
dollar, whose rise has stalled in the two weeks since a very
robust batch of U.S. jobs data, rose 0.3 percent against a
basket of currencies on the day.
"It does seem like the big euro bounce two days ago was one
of the big institutions liquidating positions," said a senior
dealer at one international bank in London. "There has been some
of that sort of trade in general this week."
