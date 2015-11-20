LONDON Nov 20 The euro sank back below $1.07 in early European trade on Friday, resuming a slide after two days of gains which some dealers are now putting down to a closing of trading positions by a handful of major investors.

By 0748 GMT, the euro was 0.4 percent weaker at $1.0694. The dollar, whose rise has stalled in the two weeks since a very robust batch of U.S. jobs data, rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies on the day.

"It does seem like the big euro bounce two days ago was one of the big institutions liquidating positions," said a senior dealer at one international bank in London. "There has been some of that sort of trade in general this week." (Reporting by Patrick Graham)