US STOCKS-Wall St drops as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON Feb 4 Three-month euro/dollar risk reversals flipped on Thursday to show a bias for euro strength for the first time since 2012, as the dollar's sharp drop in the past 24 hours accelerated on Thursday, traders said.
The three-month euro/dollar risk reversal -- a gauge of demand for options on a currency rising or falling -- showed a slight bias for euro strength against the dollar, trading at 0.1 vol.
The one and two-month risk reversals flipped on Wednesday to show a bias for euro strength, according to Reuters data. . (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.