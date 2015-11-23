BRIEF-Jafco SV4 reports 5.4 pct passive stake in miRagen Therapeutics
* Jafco SV4 reports 5.4 percent passive stake in miRagen Therapeutics Inc as on February 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ouM31y] Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Nov 23 The euro extended its losses and hit a seven-month low against the dollar on Monday, pressured by expectations that the European Central Bank will ramp up its monetary stimulus next month.
The euro slipped to $1.0610 on trading platform EBS at one point, its lowest level since April. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Reuters FX analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15