LONDON, March 17 Market expectations for euro exchange rates over the next month turned positive on Thursday for the first time since the start of February, another sign of weakening faith in the strong dollar trade that has dominated the past two years.

As this graphic bit.ly/1UCoXhE shows, after a rough few weeks of trade around this month's European Central Bank meeting, one-month risk reversals -- a gauge of bets on a currency rising or falling -- price in a gain in the euro, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream data.

Two-month pricing is also close to turning positive for the euro, helped by a meeting of the Federal Reserve that quelled expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates soon,

Further out, dealers say the dollar still has stronger backing from expectations the U.S. central bank will be able to promise rate rises in the second half of 2016. The threat of a British vote to leave the European Union also threatens more turbulence for the euro in June.

All contracts up to a year's duration were more bullish on the euro at the start of February, the first time in almost three years that the derivatives market had begun to see a net case for the currency strengthening.

But the flip on Thursday points to the growing headwinds facing the dollar, despite the aggressive moves taken by the ECB last week to pump more euros into the economy.

Options markets are used by both corporate and institutional investors to hedge against future shifts in currency values so are a good measure of the consensus for the months ahead.

But hedge funds also use them to bet on currencies; when they get it wrong, the two will diverge sharply - as happened in December when the ECB stymied speculators' expectations of aggressive currency easing and the euro soared. (Graphic by Nigel Stephenson)